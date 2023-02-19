The doctor is in by Dr Sarika Gupta: Choose the right HPV vax

By Dr Sarika Gupta

CERVAVAC is being launched this month. Is it better or equal to the US vaccine, Gardasil-9?

CERVAVAC, the Serum Institute’s made-in-India cervical cancer vaccine, will be rolled out for sale this month. However, the cost for this is uncertain as of now. According to various reports, the MRP would be somewhere between ?200 to ?2000 per shot of two dosages. The Cervavac vaccine from the Serum Institute of India is a quadrivalent cervical cancer vaccine that provides defence against the HPV strains 16, 18, 6, and 11. Gardasil-9 is a vaccine developed in the United States, which gives protection against various HPV infections like 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58, which are responsible for the majority of cases of cervical, vulvar and vaginal cancers. Furthermore, the vaccine can safeguard against anal cancers, genital lumps or infections, and cancers in throat, mouth, neck, and head both in women and men.

Gardasil-9 protects against nine HPV strains while Cervavac protects against four strains. But Cervavac is cost-effective and reliable. It is projected to be effective and efficient as Gardasil-9 but actual performance will be valued after the usage by the masses.

Are there any other HPV vaccines available in India?

Vaccine other than Cervavac which is available in India is Gardasil. Gardasil is a US-based vaccine that protects against four HPV strains including 6, 11, 16 and 18 and is marketed by Merck. There used to be a vaccine named Cervarix which has been discontinued now.

Should every teenager get the vaccine?

Yes, all the teenagers should get vaccinated to prevent infection of HPV in future.

Should HPV vax be given to boys too?

Yes, Boys should also get HPV vaccinated. Out of all others, Gardasil vaccine protects boys from anal cancers, genital warts and other cancers of throat and mouth.

What is the preferred age group?

Teenagers of 9-14 years of age are suggested to get HPV vaccinated.

What are the side effects?

HPV vaccines are safe and have mild side effects which can be relaxed in a day or two. The possible side effects can be fever, dizziness, headache, nausea, pain in arm or tiredness.

Dr Sarika Gupta is senior consultant, oncology and robotic gynaecology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi