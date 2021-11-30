Testing kits can detect Omicron: Mylab

Mylab did not see any impact on its RT-PCR (PathoDetect), rapid antigen (PathoCatch) and self-testing kits (CoviSelf).

Mylab Discovery Solutions, which manufactures Covid-19 diagnostic kits, has said the new Omicron variant will have no impact on the detection efficacy of their RT-PCR, antigen or self-testing kits.

“As per the available information, key mutations in Omicron strain are located in the S-gene / spike protein. Mylab’s Covid testing kits detect entirely different and conserved regions of the coronavirus RNA, which ensures that Mylab kits can very well detect the Covid-19 infection variants – even the Omicron ones,” the company said.

Mylab did not see any impact on its RT-PCR (PathoDetect), rapid antigen (PathoCatch) and self-testing kits (CoviSelf). It said the kits can detect infection for the 12 major variants — Omicron, Beta, Zeta, Epsilon, Delta, Kappa, Gamma, Lambda, Theta, Alpha, Eta and Lota.