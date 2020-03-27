Ten-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19

The throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said here on Friday.
A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said. The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte here on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illness.
The throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said here on Friday.
- Coronavirus: India to soon participate in WHO 'solidarity trial' for developing potential drugs
- Coronavirus spread 'quite under control', govt prepared to tackle situation if cases rise: Arvind Kejriwal
- Coronavirus: You’re a fighter and you will overcome, tweets Modi after UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive
The baby was now in stable condition, it said. Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk has been quarantined as a precautionary measure and no one is allowed to enter or go out of the village. The process of tracing the source of contract was on, the release said
The toddler’s mother and grandmother have been quarantined in the hospital and other family members have been asked to remain in home quarantine.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.