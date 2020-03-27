Ten-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19

By: |
Published: March 27, 2020 9:05:47 PM

The throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said here on Friday.

The baby was now in stable condition. (IE)

A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said. The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte here on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illness.

The throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said here on Friday.

Related News

The baby was now in stable condition, it said. Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk has been quarantined as a precautionary measure and no one is allowed to enter or go out of the village. The process of tracing the source of contract was on, the release said

The toddler’s mother and grandmother have been quarantined in the hospital and other family members have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Ten-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus Outbreak: How New York became COVID-19 epicentre in the US?
2IIT Delhi develops anti-infection fabric to curb Hospital Acquired Infections
3Coronavirus Pandemic: Booming mask producers in China ‘printing money’