Telemedicine on blockchain platform launched

A global health care blockchain telemedicine platform company, Solve.Care, has launched its Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE) network for India. The exchange will be a tele-consultation health care network that operates on the Solve.Care platform. HealthLink Technologies, a health tech company headquartered in Pune, will be the official distributor for GTHE in India.

GTHE acts as a global directory of physicians worldwide for patients and once doctors complete the verification process, they can set and publish their own rates, credentials, availability, and start accepting appointments from patients anywhere in the world. Doctors sign up on the network enabling patients to easily find and book appointments with them.

It cuts out the middleman by putting the doctor directly in touch with the patient. In addition to patients in India, patients from Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brazil, Kenya, Kuwait, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and UAE can also access Indian registered doctors through GTHE for consultations.

Blockchain technology provides patient and doctor data safety. Access to patient medical records and data are owned and controlled by the patients themselves. This allows patients to easily view and share their medical histories with medical professionals in a secure environment without having to worry that their information could be compromised. This also eliminates time and cost wastage on unnecessary and repeated medical tests every time patients see a new doctor, making health care delivery more efficient.