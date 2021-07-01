Telehealth: AstraZeneca teams with Docon Technologies to digitise over 1,000 clinics in India

Valia further said that the initiative has the potential to also reach out to the rural and furthest corners of the country and provide quality healthcare.

In a significant step towards strengthening digital healthcare, AstraZeneca India has signed an agreement with Bengaluru-based Docon Technologies under which more than a thousand clinics across the country will be digitised. As part of the initiative, identified clinics will be enabled with the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems, which will help them access the complete history of the patient ailments. A press release issued by AstraZeneca India said that the digitisation of clinics will help provide better treatment to patients suffering from a range of non-communicable diseases including heart problems and diabetes. Patients suffering from heart and cardiovascular diseases are at greater risk and digitisation will ensure better treatment protocols along with efficient management of the long-term complications, the company said.

Commenting on the latest development, Gagandeep Singh, Managing Director, AstraZeneca India, said the initiative aims at preventing, identifying, and managing a range of non-communicable diseases, including blood pressure, hypertension, and diabetes, etc. Singh further said that the need for a centralised information system containing patient’s previous medical history has been highlighted; the implementation of the same has not been up to the mark.

Docon Technologies’ Business and Growth Head, Akash Valia, said that heart and other non-communicable diseases need close and long-term monitoring and detailed patient’s history enables the doctor to prescribe a better and informed treatment for the ailment. Highlighting the features of the to be digitised-clinics, Valia said that apart from being able to access patient’s history, the platform will also allow patients to consult doctors on their smartphones and seek a prescription digitally on the same device. Valia further said that the initiative has the potential to also reach out to the rural and furthest corners of the country and provide quality healthcare.