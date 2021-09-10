Telangana logs 220 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The samples tested per million population were 6,79,975.

Telangana on Friday logged 220 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,61,006, while the death toll rose to 3,892 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Nalgonda (17) and Khammam and Ranga Reddy (12 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 338 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,51,763.

The number of active cases was 5,351, the bulletin said.

It said 51,004 samples were tested on Friday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,53,08,680.

The case fatality rate was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.60 per cent, while it was 97.46 per cent in the country.