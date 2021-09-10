  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telangana logs 220 new COVID-19 cases, one death

By: |
September 10, 2021 8:23 PM

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 338 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,51,763.

covidThe samples tested per million population were 6,79,975.

Telangana on Friday logged 220 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,61,006, while the death toll rose to 3,892 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Nalgonda (17) and Khammam and Ranga Reddy (12 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Related News

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 338 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,51,763.

The number of active cases was 5,351, the bulletin said.

It said 51,004 samples were tested on Friday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,53,08,680.

The samples tested per million population were 6,79,975.

The case fatality rate was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.60 per cent, while it was 97.46 per cent in the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Telangana logs 220 new COVID-19 cases one death
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Goa records 45 COVID-19 cases, two deaths
2Kerala logs 25,010 new COVID-19 cases, 177 deaths
3PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive