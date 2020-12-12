  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telangana govt forms committees from state to mandal level for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

By: |
December 12, 2020 5:40 PM

The committees would undertake a structured review of all aspects related to preparedness and implementation of COVID-19 vaccination, a Government Order said.

coronavirus vaccine, covid-19 vaccine, vaccination drive, vulnerable group, Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, vaccine for high-risk groupCOVID-19 vaccine introduction would span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially.

Gearing up for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available, the Telangana government has constituted committees at the state, district and mandal levels for planning and execution, with priority to high risk groups, followed by others. The committees would undertake a structured review of all aspects related to preparedness and implementation of COVID-19 vaccination, a Government Order said.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee, during the preparatory phase, include ensuring active engagement of “line departments” for various activities related to the vaccine introduction as and when it is made available, among others. The various ToR of the panel include oversight on overall micro planning and other operational aspects of COVID-19 vaccine introduction.

The G.O said prioritization of high risk groups has to be done as the anticipation was that initially the supply would
be limited, in view of huge demand. Subsequently the other groups would be included, the G.O dated December 11, it said. Since there was a likelihood that the COVID-19 vaccine introduction would span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially, starting with health care workers, it was important to create a strong advisory and implementation mechanism at State, District and Mandal level, it said.

The government thus formed the State Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Mandal Task Force. The Chief Secretary would be the chairperson of the state steering committee, while the State Task Force would be headed by the health secretary. The District Collector would be Chairperson of District Task Force, while the Mandal Task Force would be chaired by the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO).

