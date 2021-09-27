Telangana government appoints this IIT-H based startup to inoculate India’s marginalised people

VaccineOnWheels is a hospital-like set up made across communities to provide vaccination services free of cost (Photo: IE)

The Telangana government, in a bid to vaccinate people at the convenience of their nearest areas, has appointed a startup as it’s on-ground COVID-19 immunization administration partner, a statement released by the institute on Friday.

‘ VaccineonWheels’, will be a public-private partnership with the state government. In this, the rural population will be vaccinated by taking the facility to villages. This startup started with some 50 mobile clinics and is now aiming to inoculate more than one million marginalised people. In association with the government and CSR partners, they will be setting up micro vaccination booths to administer vaccine shots that will be free of cost, the statement added.

While congratulating the team, Professor B Murthy, Director of the institute also said that this innovative step to inoculate India’s unreached population is a welcome move and is the need of the hour.

About VaccineOnWheels

VaccineOnWheels is a hospital-like set up made across communities to provide vaccination services free of cost. This start-up developed at Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship introduced the country’s first mobile vaccination clinic in 2019. It was done in partnership with IIT-H, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and CHFE.

Founder of VaccineOnWheels

Jignesh Patel, founder-CEO of VaccineOnWheels said that many corporates came forward with support and assistance for this drive to immunise India’s unreached population. “Our aim is to make vaccines available for everyone, even for people belonging at the grassroot level. The organisation aims to immunising over one million population in the next six months”, Patel was quoted as saying in the Indianexpress.com

The institute also believes that this community-based vaccination clinics will help Indians achieve higher immunisation besides helping with the reduced cost of seeking services with zero travel cost, zero travel time among others.

VaccineOnWheels have so far administered more than 2 lakh doses of COVID- vaccination to the underprivileged in association with the Rotary Club of Pune Centra, NGOs and CSR partners.