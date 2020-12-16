  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telangana gears up to inoculate 80 lakh people in first phase once COVID-19 vaccine ready

By: |
December 16, 2020 6:32 PM

"Even if one vaccinator administers 100 people a day, on an average 10,000 vaccinators can vaccinate 80 lakh people in eight or ten days, a Health department official told PTI. The official further said as of now there was no approved vaccine for COVID-19 in the country and preparations were being made to be ready for administering it as and when available.

When contacted, state Principal Health, Medical and Family Welfare Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi said they were following the Centres guidelines for the vaccination programme.When contacted, state Principal Health, Medical and Family Welfare Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi said they were following the Centres guidelines for the vaccination programme.

Telangana is in the process of creating the required infrastructure for administering COVID- 19 vaccine initially to about 80 lakh people, including front-line warriors,once the preventive medicine is available for the state, official sources said on Wednesday. Training programmes for almost 10,000 vaccinators were underway and storage facilities for the doses being set up at strategic locations.

“Even if one vaccinator administers 100 people a day, on an average 10,000 vaccinators can vaccinate 80 lakh people in eight or ten days, a Health department official told PTI. The official further said as of now there was no approved vaccine for COVID-19 in the country and preparations were being made to be ready for administering it as and when available.

Related News

Vaccination will be done at all government health facilities such as primary health centres, district hospitals and teaching facilities. When contacted, state Principal Health, Medical and Family Welfare Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi said they were following the Centres guidelines for the vaccination programme.

A release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos office had earlier said the vaccine should be given first to the COVID-19 warriors and front-line workers like police and others, people aged above 60 and those suffering from acute health issues.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Telangana gears up to inoculate 80 lakh people in first phase once COVID-19 vaccine ready
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Does homeopathy offer cure for COVID-19? Here is what Supreme Court has to say
2Delhi aggressively tackling COVID-19; positivity rate lowest since May: Satyendar Jain
3Quarter of world may not have access to COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: BMJ study