Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

September 5, 2020 3:57 PM

In a tweet, the minister said, "On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was ‘fine.’ In a tweet, the minister said, “On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine.

I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the Covid test done.”

