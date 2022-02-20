Telangana clocks 256 new COVID-19 cases

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 107, followed by 19 in Ranga Reddy and 17 in Medchal Malkajgiri districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

Telangana on Sunday registered 256 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total number of those affected by the disease to 7,86,678.

However, no COVID-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,109.

The day also saw 767 people getting recovered from the infection taking the cumulative recoveries till date to 7,77,434.

The active cases stood at 5,135, the bulletin said.

A total of 25,341 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.32 crore. The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate 98.82 per cent.