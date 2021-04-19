Tech & Health: Fighting Covid-19 with tech

“With the second wave spreading on a larger scale, hospitals are now adopting RPM and new AI technologies to help combat the coronavirus outbreak,” said Dandwate.

Hospitals in the most affected states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which are reeling under Covid-19 surge, have turned to remote patient monitoring solutions to treat coronavirus patients. Dozee, a leading provider of contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions is helping more than 150 hospitals to convert any bed into a step-down ICU in under two minutes and enables remote monitoring of patients outside of the ICU.

Dozee is a fast-growing contactless remote health monitoring startup that tracks heart health, respiration, sleep quality and stress levels with 98.4% accuracy as compared to medical devices. It was started in October 2015 by IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani and has till date raised over Rs 19 crore.

In the last two weeks alone, more than 30 hospitals have signed up with Dozee across India and currently over 4,000 Covid-19 high dependency unit (HDU) beds are being monitored continuously in institutional settings. Dozee has also set up a patient monitoring cell within hospitals to ensure 24/7 on-ground support and alert escalation. IGMC Nagpur and ESIC, Bengaluru have these centres up and running with many other hospitals looking to start operations this week.

“With the second wave spreading on a larger scale, hospitals are now adopting RPM and new AI technologies to help combat the coronavirus outbreak,” said Dandwate. “Remote patient monitoring significantly reduces the risks of in-person contact, managing staff shortages, and providing people with an alternative to the traditional forms of medical consultations especially during Covid.”

Dozee Pro is a contactless vitals monitor for hospitals and features an AI-powered triaging system that enables the continuous (more than 100 times per hour) and accurate monitoring of a patient’s heart rate, respiratory rate, and other clinical parameters like sleep apnea, myocardial performance metrics without coming in contact with the patient. It comes with an industrial-grade contactless sensor, communication pod and cloud-based patient monitoring tool with an AI-powered triaging system which captures real-time body vitals, and provides round-the-clock monitoring for patients who were previously manually monitored only every couple of hours. The Dozee Pro also features an extensible platform where it integrates with other devices such as a SPO2 sensor.