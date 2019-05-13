Tattvan E-Clinic: A unique healthcare provider’s unique journey

In 2008, after being injured in an accident in Bareilly, Tattvans\u2019 founder Ayush Mishra realised there was a severe paucity of quality healthcare in smaller Indian towns and cities. After working for 10 years in the healthcare sector and with startups, he launched Tattvan E-Clinic in 2017 from Gurgaon. \u201cThe vision behind Tattvan E-Clinics is to bring quality healthcare to every corner of India allowing millions in smaller towns and cities to enjoy the same quality of life that residents of metropolises do,\u201d says Mishra. According to him, until recently the situation in most small Indian towns and cities was precarious. \u201cThose living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities had little choice but to visit larger cities to be treated for basic ailments. Many who could not afford the expenses of treatment in large cities suffered quietly or worse. This precarious situation in small towns and cities is being addressed by Tattvan.\u201d According to the Tattvan co-founder, his venture\u2019s E-Clinics have made it possible for doctors practicing in leading hospitals to treat patients living in small towns and cities. \u201cThe technology used by Tattvan allows doctors to perform OPDs remotely. Patients simply visit an E-Clinic, which is always manned by medical staff, and reveal their symptoms to a doctor who may be located hundreds of kilometres away. The doctor is able to examine and talk to patients on screen. The success rate of such OPDs is significantly higher than that of regular OPDs,\u201d he claims. Patients visiting Tattvans\u2019 E-Clinics are being examined by some of the best doctors in the world while the full-time team present at E-Clinics also consists of doctors and nurses, he stresses. Besides the advantages of being examined by good physicians, patients coming to Tattvans\u2019 E-Clinics pay far less than they would elsewhere. An average doctor consultation in New Delhi costs Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 while at a Tattvan E-Clinic, patients pay only Rs 600 per consultation. Tattvans\u2019 effectiveness as a healthcare provider was brought to the forefront last year when it correctly diagnosed Kanaha, a 4-year-old boy who had been incorrectly diagnosed as suffering from a seizure disorder since he was 2. Kanaha had been prescribed heavy doses of medication which had significant unpleasant side effects. Upon learning about Tattvan, Kanaha\u2019s parents visited the E-Clinic and had a consultation with a doctor in Artemis. The doctor requested his parents have an EEG performed on Kanaha. It was discovered that the EEG done in Bareilly was unreliable and the doctor asked that Kanaha be brought to Artemis to undergo a reliable EEG. Upon completion of the EEG in Artemis, it was discovered that Kanaha had been misdiagnosed and wasn\u2019t suffering from a seizure disorder. \u201cSubsequently, the medication Kanaha was being administered was stopped meaning he didn\u2019t have to suffer from their harmful side effects any longer. Today Kanaha is leading a normal life and his parents are thrilled their 4-year-old does everything healthy 4-year-olds do. Kanaha\u2019s story is but one highlighting the success of Tattvan\u2019s E-Clinics,\u201d says Mishra. Tattvans\u2019 first E-Clinic was opened in Bareilly in July 2018 and since then additional clinics have been opened in Kashipur in Uttarakhand, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Tattavan has also expanded globally; its first overseas clinic was opened in Kabul Afghanistan. Tattvans\u2019 services are well received in Kabul as well where daily 10 to 12 patients are treated at its E-Clinic. The company\u2019s vision is to bring quality healthcare to many more across India and overseas. It expects to open 50 E-Clinics in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand this year and E-Clinics overseas in Bangladesh, Tajikistan, and Uganda.