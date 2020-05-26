Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

The philanthropic organisation has partnered with Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore and Care Institute of Health Sciences (CIHS), Hyderabad along with the Tata Group for this initiative.

Tata Trusts on Tuesday said it has tied up with two medical institutions to assist some of their healthcare professionals augment skills in critical care in COVID-19 management through an online training. The philanthropic organisation has partnered with Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore and Care Institute of Health Sciences (CIHS), Hyderabad along with the Tata Group for this initiative.

Under the programme, 22-hour free online training for medical professionals on COVID-19 critical care has been curated which is meant for specific staff chosen by identified hospitals, Tata Trusts said in a statement.

“Tata Trusts believes that ICU physicians and intensivists, specialised in critical care management, will require support of a wider cohort of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to treat COVID-19 patients. The intent of the training programmes is to meet this need by acquainting non-ICU professionals with the fundamental principles and practices of critical care,” it added.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

The training includes essentials of interventions and procedures in ICUs, orientation of critical care skills like airway management and ventilator management, and how to triage a criticality as mild, moderate or severe and refer cases to appropriate facilities, the statement said.

“The programmes will also cover essentials of managing variegated facilities for COVID-19 management, such as isolation centres, quarantine centres, and management of service areas and patients with mild illness,” it added.

CMC Vellore’s method trains and develops master trainers, who in turn can coach wider groups in their respective facilities. CIHS Hyderabad’s method directly trains small groups.

Both the institutions have designed their programmes such that participants can provide the required support to their intensivist and ICU colleagues should the need arise.

This is the fourth such intervention of Tata Trusts to support India in its COVID-19 response. It has upgraded four government hospital buildings, two in Uttar Pradesh and two in Maharashtra, into COVID-19 treatment centres.

The facilities, including both in-patient and out-patient wings, are permanent and will enduringly enhance healthcare in their locations, even after the immediate purpose is met.

Besides, Tata Trusts has begun donating personal protection equipment to state governments and individual hospitals. Thus far, PPE supplies have gone out to about 26 states and Union Territories.