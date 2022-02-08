  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Medical says OmiSure RT-PCR test upgraded to detect BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron

OmiSure RT-PCR test decreases the load on sequencing; allows healthcare authorities to assess the evolution of variants and take timely action to control spread.

Written by PTI
With this, the OmiSure RT-PCR test kit is now capable of detecting all the sub-lineages of Omicron prolific in India at present

Tata Medical and Diagnostics on Tuesday said its OmiSure RT-PCR test has been upgraded to detect the new BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron.

In an evaluation carried out by ICMR and the Virus Research & Diagnostics Laboratory, Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, the upgraded OmiSure successfully detected BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron, the company said in a statement.

With this, the OmiSure RT-PCR test kit is now capable of detecting all the sub-lineages of Omicron prolific in India at present, it added.

“We are glad to announce that OmiSure detects all omicron sub-lineages, including newer BA.1, BA.2 accurately and confirmed by ICMR.

It is a testament to our strength that we upgraded the OmiSure within a week and OmiSure is the most economical variant testing platform to address the market needs,” TATA Medical and Diagnostics CEO and Managing Director Girish Krishnamurthy noted.

OmiSure RT-PCR test decreases the load on sequencing; allows healthcare authorities to assess the evolution of variants and take timely action to control spread.

Additionally, samples negative for Omicron on the OmiSure test can be prioritised for sequencing as the chances of detecting other variants and newer mutations are higher in these samples, the company stated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.