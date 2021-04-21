  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Group to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen amid spike in COVID cases

By: |
April 21, 2021 10:02 AM

The Tata Group will be importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease oxygen shortage amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

tata group, coronavirus indua, import of cyrogenic containers, help ease oxygen shortage, help ease oxygen shortage, covid -19Tata Group group said it is "committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #COVID19"

The Tata Group will be importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease oxygen shortage amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. #ThisIsTata,” the group said in a social media post.

Related News

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people in his address to the nation in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, the group said it is “committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #COVID19” .

The import of the cryogenic containers via chartered flights to mitigate the oxygen crisis is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure, it added. In his address to the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister called upon all stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical industry, to deal collectively with the immediate challenge of the shortage of oxygen cylinders.

Last year when the first wave of the pandemic hit India, the group had also imported ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks and gloves, as well as COVID-19 testing kits in large numbers from countries including South Korea, the US and China.

The group had also pledged Rs 1,500 crore to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Tata Group to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen amid spike in COVID cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tracking course of COVID-19 outbreak in India very closely: US
2Lockdown should be last resort: PM Modi
3Govt aid will help vaccine production, says Poonawalla