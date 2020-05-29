Tata BlueScope develops ready-to-install health structures to combat Covid-19

With the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise rapidly, there is a demand for health structures that can be rapidly installed and ramped up easily.

With the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise rapidly, there is a demand for health structures that can be rapidly installed and ramped up easily. Tata BlueScope Steel has launched customised modular steel structures that can be put together in five to six days and function as quarantine units, sample collection booths and testing kiosks. These can be quickly installed or dismantled and relocated as per needs at different containment zones to combat the pandemic instead of using makeshift facilities.

Riten Choudhury, MD, Tata BlueScope Steel, said with the ever rising Covid cases, installation of structures with quick turnaround time is what the market needs. Also, with monsoon expected in the near future, it would be extremely critical for installing structures that are weather resistant and steel structures are not only weather proof but are sturdier than conventional material, he said. They are easily relocatable and installed without major manpower requirement. These structures are easy to sanitise, are weather-proof, thermally efficient and can be offered with or without base platform.

“We have received enquiries from mainly from government bodies, municipal corporations, NGO’s, district level health departments. There is demand coming from the tier-1 cities to use these as quarantine wards and booths. The light structure steel units are alternatives to conventional structures and are designed as per medical guidelines on social distancing,” Choudhury said.

Civil structures are being used currently and these cannot be created quickly or shifted. Optimising healthcare facilities for the pandemic affected was the need and the only way was to develop alternatives that are secure and quick to erect so these light gauge framing structures are the best option for a speedy turnaround time, especially in times of crisis, Choudhury said.

Tata BlueScope Steel has designed and developed the ‘Ezybuild Cov-Kill’ quarantine units and ‘EzyBooth’ testing kiosks. They are available in kit-like solutions, where roof panels and internal partitions, are assembled onsite. They can be easily dismantled, packed and shifted to other sites once the containment zone is free from the pandemic’s threat. It is made from lightweight high strength Colorbond and Zincalume steel to have corrosion resistance to any chemical based discharge or sprays.

TataBlueScope Steel is into coated steel, steel building products and solutions and plans to use its existing network to take the healthcare products across India. These structures are being manufactured out of Tata BlueScope facilities in Chennai, Bhivadi and Adityapur, near Jamshedpur and soon in Khed, Pune.