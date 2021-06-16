Tamil Nadu’s fresh coronavirus cases plunge below 11,000

The active cases till date stood at 1,14,335, according to the bulletin.

Coronavirus cases plunged below 11,000 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with the State reporting 10,448 new infections.

Till date, the caseload is 23,88,746, a bulletin said.

With 270 fatalities, including 106 in private hospitals and 164 in government facilities, the toll has mounted to 30,338.

Totally, 21,058 people got discharged today and the total recoveries rose to 22,44,073.

The active cases till date stood at 1,14,335, according to the bulletin.

The State capital reported 42 deaths due to the infection and 689 fresh cases while Coimbatore with a maximum of 1,420 new infections reported 28 fatalities.

Erode registered 1,123 fresh cases (12 fatalities), Thirupathur with only 126 new infections reported 20 fatalities while Salem added 693 new cases and 18 fatalities.

About 32 districts, including Nilgiris, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Ariyalur saw new cases below 500.

While the metros case tally touched 5,27,283, Coimbatore saw 2,08,253, Chengalpattu 1,52,722 and Thiruvallur 1,08,650.