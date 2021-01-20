Tamil Nadu seeks PM’s intervention in early sanction of fund for bulk drug park

Union minister Amit Shah met Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami at his residence in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo source: PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in getting early sanction of financial assistance from the Centre for its proposed bulk drug park and medical devices park, coming up near Chennai.

The state has applied to the department of pharmaceuticals for financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for bulk drug park and Rs 100 crore for medical devices park. The bulk drug park with an investment outlay of Rs 2,153 crore is proposed to come up at Manallur, in Tiruvallur district in an extent of 2,000 acres. The proposed medical devices park will be located near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district spread over 350 acres. The project cost for developing this project is Rs 430 crore.

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on his second day of Delhi visit called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in getting the financial assistance for these projects and also sought Centre’s assistance in a slew of other welfare measures proposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

The chief minister appraised the PM that these parks will have common and advanced infrastructure facilities like CETP, steam systems, warehousing and cold storage, R&D centre and testing facilities. The state government will provide an attractive package of incentives to industries which will invest in these parks.

Tamil Nadu is one of the leading industrialised states in the country and a top performer in sectors like automobiles, electronics and textiles. However, in sectors like pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the state is yet to reach its full potential. Tamil Nadu government is seeking to correct this situation by developing the bulk drug park and medical devices park.

Palaniswami, in memorandum presented to the PM, requested sanctioning of mega textile parks for Tamil Nadu. The Centre has proposed to establish mega textile parks across the country to achieve scale and reduced logistic costs, imperative to compete in the global market.

He said Tamil Nadu is the leading state in textiles and is keen to participate in mega textile park scheme. Demanding that Centre should at least sanction two such projects, he said the state has identified three suitable sites for setting up these parks and will provide around 1,000 acres with requisite infrastructure such as uninterrupted power supply, water, connectivity in addition to single-window facilitation for clearances.

Palaniswami has sought the sanction of revised project cost of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase-I and DPR of phase–II under 50:50 joint venture partnership basis.

The chief minister has sought introduction of evening flight services between Salem and Chennai under Udan scheme. Salem is one of the industrial hubs in the state having industries such as steel, magnesite, garments, automobiles and leather industries. Currently, only one return morning flight is being operated from Chennai to Salem, and no flights are operated in the evening and night hours. Business travellers are being put to hardship due to the single-return flight and are using alternate modes of transport or forced to travel all the way to Coimbatore to take a flight. He also sought flight services from Coimbatore to UAE.