Tamil Nadu rolls out free vaccination drive at pvt hospitals

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday formally launched the free vaccination drive at private hospitals, by utilising the corporate social responsibility funds provided by companies. Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the programme at

Kaveri hospital in the city and handed over the vaccination certificates to beneficiaries on the occasion.

The programme has been rolled out with the CSR funds of CII, which had contributed Rs 2.20 crore along with the Rs seven lakh contribution of noted hospitality service provider Adyar Anand Bhavan, an official release said. Till date over 2.15 crore people have received the jabs in the state at both government-run hospitals and at private

health care centres.

Medical Minister M Subramanian, senior government officials, Kaveri Hospitals executive chairman and founder S Chandrakumar who is also the CII Tamil Nadu State Council Chairman, Co-founder and executive director, Dr Aravindan

Selvaraj, were present on the occasion. With the drive being rolled out today in the state capital, it would be expanded to other districts gradually.

Subramanian said he had held discussions with representatives of over 137 hospitals and industrialists from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Chengalpet, Vellore, Kancheepuram Tirupathur and Coimbatore. The hospitals offering the service would advertise the scheme in the locality enabling the public to avail it.

Subramanian also clarified that the current practice of offering vaccines for a price by private hospitals would continue along with the free drive. A COVISHIELD vaccine is priced at Rs 780 a dose, while COVAXIN (offered by Bharat Biotech) is priced at Rs 1,410 a dose, in private healthcare facilities.

In government run hospitals and at primary health centres, the vaccines are provided free of cost.