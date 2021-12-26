  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu inoculates 17.31 lakh in 16th mega drive

Today, the total number vaccinated with the first dose comprises 85.71 per cent of the population and the second dose 57.85 per cent.

Written By PTI

Tamil Nadu inoculated 17,31,277 people against the Covid-19 in the 16th mega vaccination exercise in the State on Sunday, the Health Department has said. A total of 5,17,126 people received the first dose, 12,14,151 the second dose, a press release said here.

State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps across Chennai.

The department commenced the mass programme every Sunday beginning September 12 and has since been holding it every week.

Till the 15th mega vaccination campaign, 2.82 crore people got the jabs, the release said.

