Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit still asymptomatic for COVID-19, doing well

Eighty-year old Purohit was on self isolation since July 29 after three Raj Bhavan staff tested positive for the virus earlier. Later, he too tested positive on Sunday and was advised home quarantine.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, continues to be asymptomatic, active and doing well, according to a hospital bulletin here on Wednesday.
A health bulletin from the Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent tests on Sunday, stated that the Governor continued to be asymptomatic, active and doing well.
“He is being continuously monitored by the hospital’s medical team,” it said. Earlier, 87 employees of Raj Bhavan tested positive in less than ten days. Subsequently, Purohit has decided not to host the “At Home Reception” in Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Independence Day 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
