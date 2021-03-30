  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu government will not impose lockdown suddenly, to use software to identify hotspots

March 30, 2021 12:37 PM

The Tamil Nadu government will not suddenly announce another lockdown in the state that can create unnecessary panic among the common people, state’s Health and Family Welfare Department secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

Tamil Nadu to ramp up contact tracing and designating hotspots (Representative Image, PTI)

Talking to the Indian Express he informed that there is a gap between the workers in managing the situations but the government is taking measures like effective monitoring to curb the spread.

Talking about the measures in details, Radhakrishnan said that the ITHAS software developed by IIT will be deployed to identify potential hotspots. The officials are implementing the test, track and treat policy soundly and to ramp up contract tracing, the officials are testing at least 30 contacts of a person who tests positive. He was recently inspecting the allocation of 300 additional Covid beds at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

SOPs like wearing masks in public places, religious congregations are strictly followed, Radhakrishnan said. Five districts in Tamil Nadu has a positivity rate above 3 per cent while nine have a positivity rate above 2 per cent, informed by asking people to work from home if that is possible and comply with Covid appropriate behaviour.

Tamil Nadu recorded 2279 positive cases as of Monday. The state tally stands at 8,81,752. 14 deaths occurred due to the infection out of which 12 succumbed due to comorbidities on Monday. Chennai is the worst-hit in the state with 815 fresh cases

