Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31; curbs to be stricter on Sundays

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the lockdown till July 31 in the state in the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 cases.The state government said intensified lockdown will continue to be in effect till July 5 in Chennai and parts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Madurai districts, where number of Covid -19 positive cases and deaths are growing. An ‘intensified and complete’ lockdown would be in place across Tamil Nadu on July 5, 12, 19 and 26 (all Sundays in July).

Tamil Nadu on Monday added 3,949 new positive cases with Chennai alone reporting 2,167 cases, the state health department said. Tamil Nadu has a total of 86,224 Covid-19 cases, while 47,749 have been discharged and recorded 1,141 deaths.

However, the Tamil Nadu government appointed expert committee mandated to advise the state government the ways and means to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak said it wanted the initiative of holding fever camps in the city to be extended to other parts of the stat, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur of the National Institute of Epidemiology-ICMR, representing the panel, said after taking part in a meeting chaired by the chief minister K Palaniswami here.

The committee was of the view that the camps helped in early detection and consequent increase in doubling time of coronavirus cases with the trend becoming favourable in the city, she said.

Restrictions may be considered after an assessment of the scenario in specific regions, she told reporters after the meeting in which World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan among other experts participated through a virtual link.

Kaur, an epidemiologist, said instead of lockdown everywhere, tightening restrictions may be considered and fever camps could be held after considering factors including case growth, number of deaths, doubling time, positivity rate and bed occupancy.

“We feel that transmission has increased in several districts due to public transport and hence this should be kept under control and gatherings should not be allowed,” she said.

Similarly, testing has improved overall in Tamil Nadu and close to 32,000 tests (confirmatory, RT-PCR tests) were being done each day, the expert said. “Testing is important for early diagnosis and treatment and to save lives. In the last two weeks, in cities like Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai there was an upward trend,” she said. The camps have helped detect more cases and the trend is becoming favourable in Chennai as the doubling time has increased due to more detection of cases.