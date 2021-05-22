Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown by 1 more week; Check what’s allowed and what’s not

ockdown will continue for one more week starting from May 24 and there will not be any relaxation. (Representational Image)

As the Coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Tamil Nadu government has further been extended the ongoing lockdown in the state by one more week. This means that the lockdown will continue for one more week starting from May 24 and there will not be any relaxation.

According to Chief Minister MK Stalin, the decision for lockdown extension has been made with some more stringent measures. This was recommended by a panel of an expert committee. Below are the recommendations on what has been allowed.

What’s allowed during the lockdown

All pharmacies, country-medicine shops, veterinary pharmacies will be open.

The state’s horticulture department will give vegetables and fruits to people via vehicles.

Water, milk and newspaper distribution services will remain open.

Only a few governments departments at the secretariat that are necessary will function

E-commerce activities can take place during the day between 8 am and 6 pm.

Hotels, food delivery aggregators like Zomato, Swiggy can operate at specific times, from 6 am to 10 am, from noon to 3 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Inter-district travel is allowed for those going for funerals and medical purposes and e-pass is needed. Within the district, e-registration is not needed.

Vehicles transporting some necessary items and agricultural products will be allowed.

Petrol and Diesel pumps, ATMs shall remain open.

There are no restrictions for news and media personnels.

Industries manufacturing essential commodities as well as medical equipment will keep operating as usual.

For today and tomorrow, government and private buses will operate.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the state had reported 467 new deaths which is a 17.6 per cent increase from 397 deaths reported on Thursday. According to the data by the health department, 36,184 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.