Tamil Nadu Covid-19 lockdown update: TN govt extends lockdown till October 31, with some more relaxations

A COVID-19 recovered patient moves out on a wheelchair after being discharged from a hospital, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 lockdown update: The Tamil Nadu government announced on Tuesday that the Covid-19 lockdown in the state will continue till October 31. ANI reported that there would however be more relaxations to the Coronavirus lockdown this time around.

As per the report, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered that educational institutions in the state will remain closed till October 31.

Also, it has been stipulated that only 100 domestic flights will be allowed to land at the Chennai airport every day.

It was also reported that cinema shootings with a maximum of 100 people at a time will be permitted as per the latest government orders.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked district collectors to step up efforts to reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate in Tamil Nadu.

PTI reported that the chief minister said this while addressing a COVID-19 review meeting of district collectors

through a virtual link from the secretariat.

The chief minister also said that priority must be given to test samples of senior citizens and those with co-morbidities while conducting RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests to detect Covid-19. And he advised that the test results be declared expeditiously.

He told the collectors to monitor that the protocols for treating Covid-19 patients were being followed in government and private hospitals and further asked them to periodically inspect the amenities at COVID care centres.

As of Monday, Tamil Nadu’s death toll stood at 9,383 and the number of active cases was 46,306. As per the PTI report, 5,30,708 people have recovered in the state out of the 5,86,397 total cases.