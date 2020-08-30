Tamil Nadu Covid-19 lockdown update: CM Palaniswami announces lockdown extendsion till Sep 30; check details

E-pass system for inter-district travel within the state will also be discontinued. (File image)

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 lockdown update: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown in the state till September 30.

Also, it was announced that under the relaxed ‘Unlock 4.0’ norms stipulated by the Centre on Saturday, there would be no complete lockdown on Sundays in the state in the month of September.

ANI reported that the E-pass system for inter-district travel within the state will also be discontinued.

In a major move, it was announced that all places of worship, hotels and resorts will be allowed to re-open.

Earlier in the day, the state witnessed an intense lockdown with only healthcare services and milk supply being allowed.

As per the Sunday lockdown measures announced by the state government, the complete lockdown also saw the closure of markets, fuel pumps and also of shops selling essential commodities.

PTI reported that roads across the state were largely deserted as people stayed indoors. To check violations, the state police had set up checkposts and barriers at important intersections across Tamil Nadu.

Those that ventured out on streets for no valid reason were warned by the policemen.

Among those establishments that functioned as usual were Amma Canteens and healthcare services like hospitals, pharmacies and labs.

Sanitary workers were allowed to continued their routine work and civic personnel performed door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu-like symptoms, the report added.