Tamil Nadu Chennai lockdown Coronavirus news: Lockdown continues in state capital, other parts as COVID19 cases surge

Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest one-day jump in coronavirus cases with 3,942 cases. It has also registered 60 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus cases tally has reached 90,167 and the death toll stood at 1,201. Chennai has recorded 2,393 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus tally in the Tamil Nadu capital is 58,327. In Tamil Nadu, there are 38,889 active coronavirus cases. So far, 34,644 females, 55,502 males, and 21 transgenders have tested coronavirus positive.

Tamil Nadu government has extended restrictions in the state till July 31. Meanwhile, a stringent lockdown is in place in Chennai, Madurai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram till July 5.

Aaprt from Chennai, Chengalpattu has reported 160 coronavirus cases, Kancheepuram 90 cases, Thiruvallur cases 153, Coimbatore reported 965 coronavirus cases in Cuddalore, 11 covid 19 cases in Dharmapuri, 37 coronavirus cases in Dindigul, 19 covid 19 cases in Erode, 88 coronavirus cases in Kallakurichi, 20 coronavirus cases each in Kanyakumari and Tiruppur, six covid 19 cases in Krishnagiri, 257 coronavirus cases in Madurai, two covid 19 cases in Nagapattinam, 3 covid19 cases in Namakkal, seven coronavirus cases in Nilgiris, 36 coronavirus cases in Ramanathapuram, 24 covid 19 cases in Ranipet, 25 coronavirus cases in Salem, 50 covis 19 cases in Sivagangai, 11 coronavirus cases in Tenkasi, 23 covid 19 cases in Thanjavur, 75 coronavirus cases in Theni, 22 covid 19 cases in Thirupathur, 16 coronavirus cases in Thiruvannamalai, 12 covid 19 cases in Thiruvarur, 40 cornavirus cases in Thoothukudi, 45 covid 19 cases in Tirunelveli, 20 coronavirus cases in Tiruppur, 40 covid 19 cases in Trichy, 70 coronavirus cases in Vellore, 47 covis19 cases in Villupuram, 49 coronavirus cases in Virudhunagar and one covid19 case in Karur districts