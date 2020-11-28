Tamil Nadu: Collectors told to strictly enforce norms, levy penalties to break COVID-19 chain

Individuals who are found not wearing masks and also the owner of marriage halls and parties who organise marriages but not observing SOP should be penalised, if needed,to enforce strict discipline.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday directed district collectors to strictly enforce the government norms on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing and help break the COVID-19 transmission chain to retain the status of model state in COVID-19 control efforts. In the process, the collectors could levy penalties on the violators at marriage halls, workplaces and other public places.

The state government had earlier announced penalty for health protocol violations such as not wearing mask. Pointing to the lack of discipline among the public in the usage of masks and maintaining social distancing in recent times, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said studies and observation in this regard showed that the mask compliance is

less than 30 percent in the state. “In many public places, including markets, shopping malls, marriage halls, social and religious gatherings, the COVID etiquette and standard operating procedure (SOP) are not being followed strictly,” he said in a letter addressed to the Collectors.

A large number of persons gathered without masks and thus created an environment of super spreader of COVID-19 and thus endangered the safety of other people. The chief minister (K Palaniswami) has instructed the collectors to enforce strict discipline in the marriage halls or such places and as a deterrent even resort to closure of such premises which violate SOP,he said in the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

Individuals who are found not wearing masks and also the owner of marriage halls and parties who organise marriages but not observing SOP should be penalised, if needed,to enforce strict discipline. Similarly, SOP should be enforced in shopping malls, work places, factories and shops. Also, he asked the district collectors to bring down the positivity rate below two percent through focused testing, reduce the death rate to zero and concentrate on post COVID-19 management through awareness campaigns.