Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami tests negative for Coronavirus

By: |
Published: July 14, 2020 12:55 PM

On Monday, the chief minister and officials and staff at his camp office here underwent tests for Coronavirus and the results "confirmed that he and his staff at the camp office are not infected," an official release said.

Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu cm, K Palaniswami, K Palaniswami test covid 19 negative, covid 19 cases in tamil nadu, coronavirus pandemic, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe 66 year-old Palaniswami had subjected himself for testing, “without any exception,” and as per protocol, Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar had said then. (File photo: Reuters)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for COVID-19, for the second time in nearly a month, the government said on Tuesday.

Last month, the chief minister tested negative for coronavirus, after he underwent the test in the backdrop of an official in the CM’s office and another in his entourage reportedly testing positive for the pathogen.

The 66 year-old Palaniswami had subjected himself for testing, “without any exception,” and as per protocol, Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar had said then.

The release on Tuesday pointed out that 105 COVID-19 testing centres have been established across Tamil Nadu so far to ramp up testing while 15,85,782 persons have been tested as on July 13.

