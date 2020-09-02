Tamil Nadu, Chennai Unlock 4: State to allow inter-district bus transport from September 7

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

From September 7, inter-district bus transport across Tamil Nadu will be allowed, chief minister K Palaniswami said today. Until now, bus transport in the state is allowed only within districts as of now. The state government’s decision to allow inter-district bus transport came after it received representations from the

public seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another.

“Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu,” PTI quoted Palaniswami as saying in a statement.

(to be updated)