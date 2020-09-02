Tamil Nadu, Chennai Unlock 4: State to allow inter-district bus transport from September 7

From September 7, inter-district bus transport across Tamil Nadu will be allowed, chief minister K Palaniswami said today.
From September 7, inter-district bus transport across Tamil Nadu will be allowed, chief minister K Palaniswami said today. Until now, bus transport in the state is allowed only within districts as of now. The state government’s decision to allow inter-district bus transport came after it received representations from the
public seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another.
“Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu,” PTI quoted Palaniswami as saying in a statement.
(to be updated)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.