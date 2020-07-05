Tamil Nadu lockdown to ease from tomorrow: What will open and what will not

Tamil Nadu ranks second in the list of states/Union Territories with the highest number of coronavirus infections. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Tamil Nadu lockdown guidelines: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Saturday announced that there will be some relaxations in restrictions in Chennai and suburban areas. The state government on June 19 has put four districts—Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpatt, under complete lockdown till July 5, after COVID-19 cases in these areas see huge spike.

The chief minister on Saturday released new guidelines in this regard and urged all the residents to extend their full support, making the government efforts a success in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Tamil Nadu ranks second in the list of states/Union Territories with the highest number of coronavirus infections. As of July 5, the state has reported 107,001 COVID-19 cases and 1,450 deaths related to coronavirus. Only Maharashtra, with 200,064 cases and 8671 fatalities, has reported more infections than Tamil Nadu.

As the areas under the limits of Greater Chennai police and for neighboring districts set to emerge from an intense lockdown after the Saturday announcement, here’s what is going to change in these areas?

New guidelines for Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet areas:

The latest guidelines allow small temples, mosques, dargahs and churches in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000 to open for public, but orders their administrations to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and other procedures issued by the government.

The guidelines also gave permission to all industries and export-oriented units to function with 100% employees. IT/ITES are also allowed to operate with at least 20% with work from home.

The new guidelines also allow all private offices in these areas to work with 100% strength but suggest work from home facility to be encouraged.

The guidelines also gave permission to showrooms and large format shops (jewellery, textile shops), except in shopping malls, to operate with 50% staff but without air conditioning. And also ordered shopowners not to allow more than five people together inside the showroom and strictly adhere to social distancing.

The new guidelines allowed tea shops restaurants, vegetable shops, and provision shops to open between 6 am and 8 pm.

Taxis and private cab aggregators are allowed to run with maximum of three passengers, excluding the driver. The guidelines also gave permission to e-commerce players to delivery of all goods, including non-essential items.

Guidelines for areas under the Greater Chennai Police:

The new guidelines released on Saturday allowed IT/ITEs to function with 50% strength (maximum of 80 people). Companies were asked to provide transport facilities for their employees.

The guidelines gave permission to private offices, industries, and export-oriented units to operate with 50% of staff and suggest work from home to be encouraged.

It also allowed showrooms and large jewellery and textile shops, except in shopping malls, to open between 10 am and 6 pm with 50% staff and without air conditioning; asked them not to allow more than five customers together inside a shop. The guidelines permit vegetable and grocery shops open from 6 am to 6 pm; so as tea shops (only parcel). Even barbershops, saloons, spa and beauty parlours were given permission to open as per SOP and without air conditioning. Take away services are allowed in hotels/restaurants between 6 am and 9 pm.

Major religious places will remain closed. Tourists places like Nilgris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud will remain close, too. Shopping malls remain closed. All schools, colleges, and educational centres will also remain closed.