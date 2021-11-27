Tamil Nadu adds 740 Covid-19 cases; 11 deaths

On Friday, the state logged 746 new cases, seven more than the previous day. On November 24, 744 new cases were reported.

After witnessing a marginal increase in its daily covid additions on Friday, Tamil Nadu has reported a decline in the new coronavirus cases, as it added 740 infections, pushing the caseload to 27,24,731 while the death toll mounted to 36,454 with 11 more fatalities.

On Saturday, recoveries outnumbered new infections with 740 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,79,895. The active infections declined to 8,382, a medical bulletin said.

On Friday, the state logged 746 new cases, seven more than the previous day. On November 24, 744 new cases were reported.

A total of 1,01,030 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,39,68,345, the bulletin said.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 105 and 112 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 24 districts reported new covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi recorded the least with one case each, the bulletin said.