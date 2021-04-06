Tamil Nadu adds 3,645 new COVID-19 infections, 15 deaths

Tamil Nadu logged 3,645 new infections on Tuesday pushing the caseload to 9,07,124, while the death toll rose to 12,804 with 15 more fatalities, the health department said.

Tamil Nadu logged 3,645 new infections on Tuesday pushing the caseload to 9,07,124, while the death toll rose to 12,804 with 15 more fatalities, the health department said. According to a department bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,68,722 today with 1,809 patients being discharged, leaving 25,598 active infections.
Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,303 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,56,359. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,280. A total of 80,856 samples were tested on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,00,93,091.