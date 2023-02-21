Taking fever lightly is costly

By Dr. Manjula Suresh

Fever is a symptom of high body temperature that sends thousands of people to hospitals every day. A fever itself does not indicate its cause which could be a bacterial or viral infection like malaria and dengue. Heat stress, and chronic conditions also trigger fever in adults. Most people in India take fever lightly and often indulge in self-medication. In many cases, a casual approach to fever takes a heavy toll, and can sometimes be fatal.

People whose immune systems are compromised may be more susceptible to catching fevers. Fever affects most people around the year and spikes during the monsoon with a higher number of malaria and dengue cases. Vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November during the monsoon and sometimes stretch till mid-December. Viruses like chikungunya and zika also induce fever. Delayed treatment eventually results in a rush of people with fevers to hospitals which often causes a shortage of beds for others suffering from other serious diseases such as cardiovascular and diabetes among others. All these point to the fact that fever must not be taken lightly and that delaying treatment can extract a high price. According to a study by the World Health Organization, vector-borne diseases like malaria cost India between three and four billion dollars each year.

According to government data, of all vector-borne diseases in India, the most cases in 2021 were of dengue and malaria. Both dengue and malaria which are still widespread in India, lead to high fever which can sometimes be fatal. While the government aims to eradicate malaria by 2030, dengue is a relatively new virus.

Causes of fever

A fever is a rise in body temperature, usually caused by viral or bacterial infection and vaccination dehydration. Serious illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis, appendicitis, or an infection of the joints or bone marrow can also cause fever. A high fever (about 106.7°F or more) is extremely dangerous and could trigger convulsions. One must seek medical attention for high fever, particularly in the case of a child. If investigations reveal the underlying cause, then the treatment shifts to addressing the main disease.

An estimated 5.4 million children die globally before the age of 5 years and approximately 50% of the mortality is caused by infectious diseases, many of which are present with fever. But fever itself need not always be alarming. Children are considered to have a fever if they have a body temperature of 100.4°F or more.A fever is normally beneficial for children and aids the body in battling illness. A body temperature between 100°F to 102.2°F is low-grade fever which is favourable and helps ward off the majority of germs to which the child may have been exposed. A temperature between 102°F-104°F is moderate and is also favourable to neutralizing the bacterium or virus. A temperature higher than 104°F is harmless but uncomfortable. Anything over 105°F is typically a sign of a bacterial/viral infection and indicates that the body is battling an illness more serious than the average cold. If it touches 108°F, the fever itself could be dangerous.

Treating fever

Medication isn’t needed in case of a simple fever. In non-serious cases, treatment is only to lessen the unpleasant sensation of fever. If a child has a high temperature – above 103.1°F, medication such as paracetamol can help. The goal of such medication is to offer symptomatic relief to a child by easing pain and suffering rather than lowering the temperature to a normal level. Anyone with a fever, including children, must drink plenty of fluids and it’s crucial to ensure that kids who are breastfed, have enough to drink because the body loses a lot of fluid through sweating and breathing during a fever.

There is a need to see a doctor if the fever is accompanied by a severe headache, stiff neck, shortness of breath, or other unusual signs or symptoms. Fever-related convulsions known as febrile seizures are common in newborns and young children. There is no proof yet that temperature reduction stops these seizures, and the reason for high fever may or may not be serious. Fever caused by viral illnesses shouldn’t be treated with antibiotics, since these drugs have no effect against viruses. In a majority of viral infections, the fever typically lasts for two to three days. The fever disappears only when the body overpowers the virus.

Way forward

There is a need to spread awareness about fever caused by different illnesses. Given that malaria and dengue are still big health threats, keeping surrounding areas of a house clean and free of water logging will reduce the chances of these two diseases which are major causes of fever. Climate change can lead to a higher incidence of vector-borne diseases, the initial manifestation of which is fever. While many Indians treat fever casually, awareness is also low among Indian urban parents, leading to its over-management among under-five children.

(The author is a MD FAGE and Senior Vice President, Medical Services, Micro Labs. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)