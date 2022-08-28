Take it slow: The consequences of over-exercising

By Dr Yash Gulati

How does over-exercise harm the body?

Though doing exercise is a good thing, some people have a tendency to over-exercise even if their body does not allow them. This overtraining syndrome (OTS) is associated with some serious health consequences. This can include:

Overuse injury /repetitive stress injury/acute and chronic Injuries

Hormonal dysfunction

Impaired metabolism

Poor immunity

Increased cardiovascular stress

Fatigue

What constitutes over-exercise?

It is basically encountered in those individuals who go from not exercising at all to trying it too aggressively to get into shape or to lose weight. Also, it doesn’t depend on the quantity of exercise, it is mainly dependent on increasing the intensity too quickly.

Also Read: Will fitness AI and automated trainers take the wellness industry by storm?

How does one know when the body is being stretched dangerously?

A sharp or stabbing pain signifies that muscles are stretched beyond capacity.

What is the ideal amount of exercise for an average human?

Children and youth aged 5–17 years should do at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity daily.

Adults aged 18–64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week

Adults aged 65 years and above should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week

What are the alarming symptoms of over-exercise?

Muscle soreness for more than three days

Decreased immune response

Increased injuries

Constant fatigue and low energy

Increase in resting heart rate

Anxiety

Dr Yash Gulati is senior consultant, orthopedics & joint replacement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi