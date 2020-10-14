Tackling COVID-19: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu credits physical fitness and ‘desi’ food for his speedy recovery

He also expressed happiness at knowing that the other staff members who had contracted the disease in the Vice President Secretariat had also recovered from Coronavirus.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has credited his speedy recovery from Coronavirus to his physical fitness, mental tenacity and desi food. In a long blog posted from his facebook account, the Vice President said that he firmly believed that it was his physical fitness and strict adherence to traditional food which ensured his recovery from the disease despite his old age and him being a diabetes patient.

“I could overcome COVID-19 infection because of my physical fitness, mental tenacity, regular physical exercise like walking and yoga, apart from eating only desi (traditional) food,” the Vice President wrote in his blog. He also said that he always preferred to eat traditional food and continued the practice during the quarantine period as well.

Naidu also urged his followers to include some form of physical exercise in their daily regimen like walking or Yoga in addition to advising against the consumption of junk food. Being a workaholic, Naidu, who had been under home quarantine for about a fortnight, kept busy with reading loads of books on India’s freedom struggle. A regular writer for a number of India’s dailies, Naidu also posted two articles every week on the same issue on facebook to apprise his followers of the role of many unsung heroes of the independence movement.

VP Naidu had contracted the disease on September 29 after which he went under home quarantine. After conducting the RT-PCR test, the team of doctors attending the Vice President declared him recovered after his report came negative on October 12. Naidu in his blog thanked the team of doctors and other staff members for taking care of him. He also expressed happiness at knowing that the other staff members who had contracted the disease in the Vice President Secretariat had also recovered from Coronavirus.