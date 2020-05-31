Tackling Coronavirus: Scientists discover a new way to reduce virus in blood plasma; details inside

The new procedure may help reduce the transmission of virus by blood transfusion.

Scientists have discovered a new method of reducing the presence of the Coronavirus in the blood plasma which can help in containing the pandemic. A new study done by researchers of Colorado State University suggested that if the Coronavirus is exposed to the vitamin riboflavin and ultraviolet light, there is a possible reduction in the viral count within human plasma as well as whole-blood products. This may help reduce the transmission of virus by blood transfusion, PTI reported. The study claimed it is still uncertain that COVID-19 infection can be transmitted by blood infusion.

One of the scientists Heather Pidcoke who worked on the study, according to the report, said that the experiment was done by keeping blood in a specially designed storage bag in which riboflavin was added later. The mixture was then exposed to the UV light. Izabela Ragan, study co-author from CSU, said that the procedure led to elimination of a huge amount of virus and the virus could not be detected after the treatment, the report mentioned.

The process involves the blood bag being gently shaken so that blood cells can circulate and come to the surface when exposed to the UV light. The report cautioned that proper devices were used in this experiment and one ought not carry it at home.

The researchers underlined that the device (called Mirasol Pathogen Reduction Technology System) used for this testing is likely to help and avoid what happened when HIV broke out and was transmitted via blood transfusion. Meanwhile, the report underlined that the scientists are still trying to isolate and identify the cause of virus spreading.

It is to note that the Mirasol system as of now is only approved mainly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Currently, it is not approved in the United States. As per the latest report, the highly infectious coronavirus has affected 61,88,852 people so far. While 27,55,232 have recovered, 3,71,442 people have succumbed to the disease.