  • MORE MARKET STATS

Systemic enzyme, probiotic supplements can help resolve post-COVID symptoms: AETL

By: |
September 13, 2021 3:32 PM

The clinical study demonstrated that the 14-day supplementation of ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 resolved post-COVID-19 fatigue symptoms and improved patients' functional status and quality of life, it added.

covid 19, post covid 19 symptomsThe clinical study demonstrated that the 14-day supplementation of ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 resolved post-COVID-19 fatigue symptoms and improved patients' functional status and quality of life, it added. (Representational image: Reuters)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies on Monday said its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplements have passed randomised controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post-COVID fatigue symptoms.

With an aim to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the health supplements — ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 — in patients suffering from COVID-19 induced fatigue, randomised, multi-centric, double blind and placebo-controlled trials were conducted in 200 patients suffering from post-COVID fatigue symptoms, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (AETL) said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The clinical study demonstrated that the 14-day supplementation of ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 resolved post-COVID-19 fatigue symptoms and improved patients’ functional status and quality of life, it added.

“Enzymes and probiotics are a robust mechanism to revitalize stamina and vitality, which is proved during the recently concluded randomized clinical trials,” AETL Chairman Vasant Rathi said. Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd were trading at Rs 415.75 per scrip on BSE, up 13.35 per cent from its previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Systemic enzyme probiotic supplements can help resolve post-COVID symptoms AETL
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How many mentally ill homeless people vaccinated against COVID-19? HC asks Maha govt
2Joe Biden introduces new vaccine mandate; here’s what it means for US citizens
3Vaccines effective against Delta variant of coronavirus: US study