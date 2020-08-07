Swiss govt signs agreement with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine

Switzerland will get 4.5 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 2.25 million people if as expected two doses are needed per patient.
Switzerland has signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the COVID-19 vaccine the U.S. biotech company is developing, the government said on Friday. Switzerland will get 4.5 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 2.25 million people if as expected two doses are needed per patient.
The government is also talking to other vaccine companies and has allocated 300 million Swiss francs ($329 million) to the project.
