Swine Flu: Rajasthan grapples with deadly H1N1 outbreak, 76 dead, over 2,000 tested positive

Nearly 76 people lost their lives in January in Rajasthan due to swine flu, also known as Influenza A (H1N1), officials have confirmed on Wednesday. In Rajasthan, 2,045 have tested positive out of the 9,210 samples taken, reported the Indian Express Online.

The hazard of swine flu in the North-Western state has escalated. The death toll due to the disease has risen across different states this year. The situation is specially grim in Rajasthan due to swine flu’s onslaught in past few months.

The state government has said that they are aware of the gravity of the grim situation and also held many high-level meetings that included the presence of the chief minister along with the health minister.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma made it a point to visit the hospital and also enquired about the services provided by the hospital.

And it is not just Rajasthan. Around 173 people from Delhi also tested positive for Swine flu in the last six days of January 2019, data released by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The authorities registered nearly 532 registered cases, and 8 deaths, a report carried on January 30 in the Financial Express said.

Here’s how you could protect yourself from the Swine flu

People who have contracted the Swine flu should always use a face mask to keep the influenza from spreading as the patient coughs or sneezes. Patients use also keep washing their hands and also make use of the hand sanitizer. Make sure to washing the vegetables with water, or soak them before you cook them. In case, you have any of the symptoms of flu consult a doctor right away.

And these are the symptoms

If you feel feverish or experience fatigue, shortness of breath, body ache, cough, nasal secretion, sore throat, chills, diarrhoea and vomiting, then there are high chances that you are suffering from the Swine flu.

Vaccines for Swine Flu

The Vaccine for Swine Flu is desirable for elderly individuals (≥ 65 years of age) and children between 6 months to 8 years of age, as per the 2017 report by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Directorate General of Health Services. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended on the following Seasonal Influenza vaccine composition, for the period 2017-2018. The recommended Trivalent vaccine should have: an A/Michigan/45/2015 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus an A/Hong Kong/4801/2014 (H3N2) – like virus a B/Brisbane/60/2008-like virus.