Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses

Sweden’s Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the amount of doses available in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday. Sweden is seeking clarification on the number of doses it has been billed after Pfizer charged for six doses in each vial.

It originally was thought only five doses could be extracted from each vial and Sweden now want the EU Commission and Pfizer to reach an agreement on how many doses there are in each vial.”Until then, we have told the company that we must wait with the invoices that are available until we get clarity on what applies,” Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told Dagens Nyheter. Pfizer Sweden declined to comment on the report.