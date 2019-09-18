Going for medical check-up? This ‘ATM’ tests 58 diseases in minutes!

Swayam-AHM Kiosk

Swayam-AHM kiosk: Hassle-free and superfast medical check-up may soon become a reality for all, thanks to an ATM-like kiosk that helps people to walk in and test over 55 basic and advanced pathology tests and get instant reports. Developed by Sanskritech Smart Solutions Private Limited, a healthcare startup, ‘Swayam-Anytime Health Monitoring (AHM)’ device is probably India’s first advanced self-monitoring health diagnostic POCT system. The startup’s representative told FE Online today, “Swayam AHM has very easy to use User Interface with simple process, which can be managed by any person with basic computer knowledge. Step by Step process for conducting tests is mentioned below.”

Currently, the machine can provide 58 types of tests, including Blood Glucose, Dengue, Hemoglobin, Typhoid, HIV, Malaria, Chikungunya, Elephantiasis, Urine tests, ECG, ear test, skin test etc.

This hi-tech diagnostic system provides test reports instantly within few minutes in both print and electronic format. Generally, it takes a few hours to days to get such reports.

Swayam AHM is a ‘Made in India’ device which, the startup claims, is set to “revolutionize the pathology panorama” in India.

Swayam-AHM: Tremendous response

The startup said that there has been a positive response to its innovation. “We have received tremendous response from private and as well as government sectors organizations where we had done POC (Proof of concepts) in last six months. We have already received orders and have also delivered machines in various parts of India eg. Bhubaneshwar, Gurgaon, Indore etc.”

Swayam kiosks can be set up at corporate houses, business parks, rural healthcare centres, doctor’s clinics, shopping malls, airports, industries, and residential colonies, said Pritam Kumavat, one of the founders of the startup.

How to use Swayam AHM: Step-by-step guide

Step 1 – Registration

First time user will have to follow one time registration process to access Swayam AHM by entering mobile number, name, date of birth, gender, location. There are options available for user photograph and finger print scanner.

Step 2- Once the registration process is completed. You will receive an OTP for verification. After entering OTP, you will be logged in to the options page.

Step 3- After log in process there will be 3 options to select

1) Health Check up, 2) Consult Doctor & 3) Health History

Description of Options –

1) Health Check up –

• Options of all health tests parameters are mentioned here. Over 55 tests options are available

• All reports will be generated in PDF format which can be saved, and forwarded to any e-mail id

• User can also take the print of his report from the kiosk.

2) Consult Doctor –

• Live video consultation with doctor

• Doctor can evaluate the user with multiple accessories attached to the kiosk, such as , webcam, dermascope, otoscope and his recently done tests reports.

• Doctor can also prescribe medicines and his remarks

• User can take the print of the prescription report also same report will be saved in user’s history page.

3) Health History –

• All health reports generated through kiosk will be saved date, time and location wise in this segment

• User can view any of his previous report and e-mail or take the print.

• User can also track his health progress by selecting statistic (Graphical trend pattern) option.

• All previous prescription reports can be accessed from here.

• User can also attach his external lab tests reports via USB or download by email and upload same reports in his Swayam AHM account.

Swayam has been developed by Sanskritech and is backed by DELL EMC. It uses cloud technology to create a medical record for future reference and uses a touch screen interface that can operate in a wide array of ecosystems.