Swami Ramdev’s Patanjali says no difference of opinions with AYUSH, allowed to distribute Divya Coronil Tablet

Last month, Patanjali launched Coronil Kit claiming it had cured Covid-19 patients during clinical trials.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali on Wednesday said that there was no difference of opinion between the company and the Ayush Ministry over its medicine – Coronil. It said that it had shared all clinical trial documents with AYUSH and the Government of India. “The ministry also agreed that Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on COVID-19 management. Now there is no difference of opinions with Ayush Ministry and Patanjali,” it said in a statement.

Patanjali further said that now it was allowed to manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil Tablet, Divya SwasariVati and Divya AnuTila across India as per the manufacturing licenses granted by state Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani services, Government of Uttarakhand.

Defending its research and drug, Patanjali said that Ayurvedic drug license and control clinical trials were two different streams. It said that all the manufacturing and distribution licenses for Ayurvedic medicines are granted on the basis of their reported traditional usages.

“Clinical studies are then conducted on those medicines, in some cases. In the similar way, Patanjali’s Divya pharmacies have taken the licence approval for Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya Swasarivati on their traditional reported usages, and have now connected those with the modern research based clinical findings,” Patanjali said.