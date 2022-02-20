‘Suvidha Centre’, a newly built public toilet in Dharavi is touted as the largest toilet blocks in India; here’s why

Apart from this, the two other crucial features that make this toilet block stand out is the fact that it is well lit and secure.

Inaugurated by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray in Dharavi, the 6,000 sq ft ‘Suvidha Centre’ is being touted as one of the largest public toilet blocks in the country. A two-storey building, with 111 toilet seats followed by shower rooms, washing machines, sanitary napkin vending machines, cold and cold dispensers is what makes this the largest toilet blocks in India.

Apart from this, the two other crucial features that make this toilet block stand out is the fact that it is well lit and secure, says Soni, the resident born and married in Mumbai slum. She is now in her 20s and is very much aware of what it is like spending a lifetime queuing up outside community toilets every morning. water drawing mostly from large drums. Although Soni is used to this routine, the fear of using the public toilet as she steps out in the dark is what she can’t handle now.

Soni, now using a new toilet block, says (as quoted in the Indianexpress.com) that the newly built toilet blocks are next to her lane and that the walkthrough is well-lit. The toilets are clean and have running water. The security denies entry to men, which is good, she says.

Many of the general pay-and-use toilets in the area are decrepit, with doors or ventilation panes broken. Girls and women go in pairs or in groups to use them. Few people would use the toilet only once a day even if their bladder was bursting, causing infection and health problems, Harshada Doiphode, a Dharavi-based social worker told the Indianexpress.com

Here comes the best part! Among the many facilities provided at the new block, there is a facility of panic buttons in the women’s toilets. Soni and her family, just like anybody in the community, shares a 10X10 ft shanty. Dharavi is a home to one million residents adjusting in the maze of tiny alleys. Between them, the 10-lakh people have 339 pay-and-use or free community toilets, at least 19 new such toilets have been added during the pandemic period. Hardly anyone has a private toilet in their house.

It was only after the pandemic began, the public toilet were cleaned and sanitised properly fearing that Dharavi might become a virus hotspot, recalls Soni

To use the new toilet block, one can avail themselves with passes that allows a family of five access for Rs 150 a month, which effectively means Rs 1 per person per day. The rates are the same in the pay-and-use public toilets in Dharavi. Without the pass, residents will have to bear the cost of Rs 3 to use the toilets. Children are however allowed to access the toilets free of cost.

Cold water is provided for Rs 1 a litre whereas hot water for Rs 2. For use of the shower cubicles, the rate is Rs 5, and Rs 10 if you want a bar of soap as well.

At least fourteen staffers have been deployed to clean the toilets every hour. At the old pay-and-use toilets, the cleaning was done twice a day.

At least 100 families have been provided with the pass, the representative of Hindustan Unilever Limited, which manages the unit along with HSBC India and an NGO, told Indianexpress.com. Soon, the slum areas across Mumbai will see ten more Suvidha Centres, including one more in Dharavi.

Women in Dharavi hope that there would be more such facilities in future. Kabri wishes though that instead of the 10 washing machines installed at the centre, charging Rs 50 for a bucket of clothes, the authorities should have spent some of the “crores” to create community spaces for children like hers. “Do we have money to spend on washing clothes? We can wash clothes ourselves,” Kabri told IE.

There are many migrant residents in Dharavi who live alone, away from their families. They are happy about the washing machine facilities. “At least 40% of the population are migrant labourers. The current laundry services charge Rs 30 for washing and ironing a pair of clothes. In comparison, at the Suvidha Centre, they can get at least four-six clothes washed for Rs 50,” Gyanchand Kantaprasad Jaiswal, who works with a local NGO told IE.

Sudhir Nimbalkar, assistant engineer and in-charge of the Dharavi Suvidha Centre, told IE that he is aware of the issues faced by residents, including the fact that some are intimidated by the “swanky building”. “I am hopeful that with word of mouth and good-quality sanitation services, it will be used to its maximum capacity within months,” he added.

There is a dilapidated toilet unit, right next to the shiny new community space, which lies almost unused now. “Before this new facility came up, some men used it, but no woman felt safe here. They preferred walking to the toilets on the main road,” said Jaiswal.