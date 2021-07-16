Supporting people struggling amidst the COVID-19 crisis, fundraising platform extends help

The fundraising platform was initially started in Ranchi and the nearby areas, and till now, the company has raised funds for different causes like children education, acid attack victims, child labour and cancer survivors.

The concept of fundraising is not new in India. Over the last few years, many fundraising platforms have helped individuals, charitable trusts, and organizations to raise funds. Be it for personal use, a cause or for establishing any business. Fundraising platform First HelpCare has taken and initiative to aid people and organisations who are in dire need of money. At times, arranging a large amount of money can be a tough task, but if people collectively arrange money in small numbers, it can make a great impact. In today’s time, fundraising has become advanced with the ever-changing demand for digitalization.

The platform has extended its support by arranging funds for organizations and other social causes. Helping individuals and groups on a large scale, the fundraising company has been rigorously working towards the betterment of society. It collects cumulative funds and reaches out to families who are struggling to have basic human necessities in life.

The platform was founded by Afzal Anis to extend help to people in need. Speaking about the same, the founder said, “We ensure that immediate attention is given to people and groups. The company extends help to people in any given circumstances and that is what we have been doing for years.”

The fundraising platform was initially started in Ranchi and the nearby areas, and till now, the company has raised funds for different causes like children education, acid attack victims, child labour and cancer survivors. With these noble causes, the fundraising platform is rightly inspiring people to make active contributions.

Even during the time of the coronavirus pandemic, it helped people by raising funds. The daily wage workers who went unnoticed got help from it during the pandemic. In today’s time as well, the fundraising platform has been helping people who are suffering from coronavirus or other life-threatening diseases.

“We don’t want any recognition or fame of any sorts. Our goal is to reach out to people and help them in any capacity. People can visit our official website firsthelpcare.com where no registration fees is required to sign up,” revealed Afzal Anis.