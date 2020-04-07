Supplying Hydroxychloroquine to US, neighbouring countries: Here’s what India says

The ministry further said that the government would also not encourage speculations or attempts to politicise the matter. (Image: PTI)

India will supply essential drugs, including paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine, to countries which are badly affected by novel Coronavirus including countries in the neighbourhood, the Ministry of External Affairs said today, according to ANI. The ministry further said that the government would also not encourage speculations or attempts to politicise the matter. “In view of the humanitarian aspects of #COVID19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol & Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities,” the ministry said.

“We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter,” MEA added.

The statement from the government came after U.S President Donald Trump said that he would be surprised if India declined to send the essential Hydroxychloroquine drug to the United States.

Hydroxychloroquine drug and its various combinations, which are used primarily in the treatment of Malaria, is reported to have worked effectively in the treatment of some patients of Coronavirus. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government had banned the export of the drug by adding it on the list of essential drugs. Soon after, the demands of Hydroxychloroquine drug were made by countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal and the United States.

Trump had said earlier that he spoke to PM Narendra Modi on Sunday and sought the supply of the drugs. The statement issued by the MEA said that in view of the unfolding humanitarian crisis, India would license paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine drug in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries who are dependent on India’s capabilities.

Last week, the US President had sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the supply of the drugs to the U.S which is the worst affected country in the world with more than 10,000 deaths due to Covid-19.