Covid-19 surge: Supply of vaccines to states to continue

The central government will continue to procure and supply Covid-19 vaccines to the states. The states would be allocated 15-day stock. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the allocations to states would be decided on parameters such as consumption of doses based on seven day rolling average, the extent of infection and wastage of vaccine doses would lead to negative implications on supplies. This was expected to help state government make their own procurement plans as per the new vaccine policy coming into force from May 1.

However, the government would stop supplying vaccines to private hospitals as it had been doing till now at Rs 250 per dose and these hospitals would have to source vaccines directly from manufacturers.

The government would continue to offer free vaccines only to the priority groups comprising health workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years from its own hospitals. Priority would be given to those getting their second doses. Till date 4.7 crore people above 60 years in the country have got vaccinated.

All the manufacturers would supply 50% of their production to the central government and this rule would be applicable to all vaccine makers who are already in the market or those who have plans to launch their vaccines in the Indian market in future, including imported vaccines that are not manufactured in India.

The government will monitor the vaccine stock and prices and this information would be captured on the Co-Win vaccination platform. Registration on the Co-Win digital platform will continue and digital vaccination certificates would continue to be issued on the platform.