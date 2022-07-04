Super bikers across Delhi-NCR join IHW Council’s ‘Gratitude Ride’ for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers

As part of IHW Council’s Gratitude Week 2022 doctors and nurses at several hospitals Delhi, including those in the largest dedicated COVID-19 facility Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital on Monday got a pleasant surprise when groups of super bikers came to greet them with flowers in their hands to express their gratitude for the selfless services the healthcare fraternity has been rendering to people in the wake of the pandemic.

The initiative was conducted in association with JK Tyre and Bharat Petroleum. Moreover, these bikers then headed to the Constitution Club of India where doctors and nurses representing several hospitals were felicitated in a formal ceremony.

“The supporting hospitals for the initiative from where the bikers commenced their journey where Lok Nayak Hospital, Fortis Vasant Kunj, Aakash Healthcare and Primus Hospital. The occasion also recognized the services of other frontline workers such as police, media, sanitation workers, essential services providers and delivery boys,” IHW Council said in a statement.

“Our healthcare fraternity and frontline workers have shown extraordinary commitment during the pandemic. We are proud to be associated with a cause that is meant to express our collective gratitude to them. This program also highlights our commitment towards promoting road safety in India. The bikers who participated in the ride also emphasized on the message of road safety,” Ajoy Shah, Head of Marketing Training, JK Tyre & Industries stated.

“The 3rd Edition of Gratitude Week, a unique initiative by Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council was kick-started on National Doctors Day, with an online inaugural session. The session saw doctors from government as well as private sectors, coming together to share their challenges and experiences during the COVID19 pandemic,” it stated.

“Gratitude Week is a humble effort from our side to emphasize on the lifesaving role played by the doctors especially during the pandemic. Their contribution and sacrifices will be remembered for generations to come. Medical technology is growing at a rapid phase and much of the credit for that goes to our doctors and medical researchers, humanity is indeed indebted to them forever,” Kamal Narayan, CEO, IHW Council said in a statement.

During the inaugural ceremony of Gratitude Week held on National Doctors Day, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, MoS for Women and Child Development shared his insights on the role of doctors in society and also congratulated the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council for organising the Gratitude Week commemorating doctors and frontline workers who played a pivotal role in mitigating the aftermaths of the pandemic.

The Gratitude Week (July 1-7) an initiative by IHW Council was institutionalized in the year 2020 at a time when the entire world was bearing the brunt of the unprecedented Covid19 pandemic and the only ray of hope was provided by the doctors who selflessly attended to patients.