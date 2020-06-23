Beat summer heat! 7 essential diet and nutrition tips for staying fit

Some of these foods include cucumber, watermelon, mint, sesame, fennel seeds, etc. (Representative image)

By Mihir Gadani

Summer could be daunting, especially in a country like India, where the heat waves start to beat you up from late April onwards. Humidity level keeps shooting up, bringing along a deluge of physical complications such as dehydration, acute loss in energy, fatigue and exhaustion. It is imperative to consume the right type of food so that your body is prepared to brave the scorching sun and the accompanying heat waves. We often tend to believe that liquids will help us in keeping our heads high during summers; however, it is only partially true. Hydration, coupled with eating the right food, helps a great deal in maintaining the body temperature.

We cannot combat nature, but we can certainly shield ourselves from its adverse effects.

Best nutrition tips for summer

There are plenty of plant-based foods you can rely on to tackle the burning heat wave. In fact, Indians are steadily gravitating towards a plant-based diet owing to its innumerable health benefits. According to a survey conducted in September 2019, about 52% of Indians resorted to a purely plant-based diet, and they have happily confessed to having gained a healthier body.

So let’s take a quick tour through our vital nutrition tips:

Drink Collagen: Include Plant Collagen Builder drinks or foods to your diet as Collagen is the building block of youthful skin. Hence, instead of sipping soft drinks or energy drinks, include Collagen building drinks to your diet.

Go for lighter meals: Summer hinders with the digestive system, and therefore it is advisable to eat foods that take relatively less time to digest. Having lighter meals at night instead of heavy ones will help you feel comfortable.

Munch on seasonal vegetables and fruits: Having seasonal fruits and vegetables have an array of advantages and also helps you in beating the temperature. Load up on mangoes, cherries, watermelons, tomatoes, celery, etc.

Additionally, you can also use superfood greens and mix them with any liquid drink of your choice. They are responsible for looking after the overall health.

Another crucial thing to keep in mind during summers is how to take care of your skin. It is the largest organ of the body, and constant exposure to the heat waves might lead to detrimental consequences.

Best summer skin care tips

Moisturize: Moisturizers help a lot in hydrating your skin. While buying, look for hyaluronic acid in the ingredient that locks in the moisturizer and keeps the skin hydrated for a long time.

Use facial mist: Keep a mist handy when you are out in the sun for too long. Facial mist keeps the skin hydrated and fresh for hours. You may also top it up with an oil-controlling toner that removes all the dirt that clogs up the pores, and hence opens them.

Wear sunscreen: Sunscreen is among the classic methods to beat the heat. Pick one with a minimum SPF of 30 and apply 15-20 minutes prior to stepping out of the house. However, make sure to reapply as the UV block agents start to fade away after a while.

The columnist is Co-Founder, Oziva. Views are the author’s own.